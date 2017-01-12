Nisswa: Council appointments not made without conflict

Those issues included Heidmann naming himself as a secondary liaison to the public works department given a strained relationship between Heidmann and Tom Blomer, public works director. Blomer filed a grievance last fall that involves Heidmann, which is not yet settled.

"I do not feel you are the right person to be working with Tom, and I think it's been putting a lot of stress and again, given past experience, I don't see that being in the benefit of the city nor do I see it being productive," said council member Ross Krautkremer.

Heidmann replied that at a meeting with the union representative, a quick solution was put together and it was time to take it to the next step and work through that issue and get it resolved.

A buffer with a different public works liaison is necessary, Krautkremer maintained, later citing the history of the strained relationship.

Heidmann said in his proposal, new council member John Ryan would be the main council liaison and primary contact with the public works department; Heidmann would be the secondary liaison.

"I understand that," Krautkremer said, "and John, don't take offense to this, but I know you two are on the same page on a lot of stuff and assume have done lots of talking."

Krautkremer said that as mayor, Heidmann could work on his relationship with Blomer, but he suggested council member Gary Johnson return as a liaison to the public works department.

Council member Don Jacobson also suggested Johnson remain working with the public works department, as he has in past years.

Heidmann said: "I have a very strong feeling about that and it's probably not the time to go into it."

Johnson agreed that he or Krautkremer should remain as the liaison to public works.

"I do think it's important that one of the two of us remain in that position, just strictly from a continuity point," Johnson said. "No disrespect to John, but that's a big step - lots to learn and a big learning curve for him."

Before agreeing to that, Heidmann said he wanted to have discussion on the matter.

"This isn't the appropriate place to do it," he said.

Krautkremer asked why this wasn't the appropriate place for discussion, and Heidmann said Johnson had time before the council meeting to contact Heidmann and ask questions.

"I made these selections with good consideration, looking at skills, skill sets and leadership ability. I feel strongly about them," Heidmann said.

Ryan asked if the problem with public works stemmed from a history he wasn't aware of, and Krautkremer replied yes, and then read comments from Heidmann's Facebook page from around election time that he claimed were to the point of bullying.

The council ultimately agreed to have Ryan be the liaison to public works and Johnson the secondary liaison for six months to have time to iron out issues. The council will then revisit the arrangement.

"We're covered, and Tom has the help he needs and can go to the person he needs," Ryan said. "I'm comfortable talking to Tom. I have no issue with Tom."

Planning and zoning liaison

On another issue, Jacobson asked why his only appointment was as a secondary liaison to the Cemetery Committee, which doesn't meet often. He served on the planning and zoning commission before becoming a council member, and he was council liaison to that department in the past.

Krautkremer said it seemed a slap in the face to Jacobson to only have one minor appointment, along with financial management, which all council members are assigned. Krautkremer said he wouldn't vote for the appointments if that's all the talent they thought Jacobson could bring to the council.

Heidmann said he looked at each council member's skill and career sets and how they tend to function and made his assignment decisions based on that. He sought appointment of Johnson as P&Z liaison, rather than Jacobson.

Johnson said his work schedule prevents him from attending P&Z meetings so he asked to be removed as liaison to that department.

The council ultimately appointed Jacobson as P&Z liaison and Johnson as P&Z secondary liaison, though Heidmann said he struggled with Johnson's availability. He said when they talked recently, Johnson indicated it was time to put in more time and effort as a council member.

"You are one of our most experienced councilman and you're sometimes one of the least available people," Heidmann said, noting he wanted to work out a solution to engage Johnson's knowledge, talents and leadership.

"This isn't the case of me trying to shirk things," Johnson said, noting he has a full-time job, but it made sense to keep Jacobson as P&Z liaison because he has knowledge there and can attend meetings.

Annual appointments

Heidmann asked whether the council would consider seeking a request for proposal for a city engineer, saying he'd like to seek another engineering firm. The council currently has Widseth Smith Nolting of Baxter as its city engineer.

Jacobson said the council does that every three years, and is in year two of that contract.

Johnson wasn't opposed to seeking proposals, but said if the city was in the middle of a three-year appointment, that may not be possible.

City clerk Laurie Hemish will look at the contract and the topic will be on the Jan. 18 council meeting.

Other approvals included: Ryan as acting mayor; Shawn Bailey as fire chief; Gammello, Qualley, Pearson & Mallak as city attorney; Widseth Smith Nolting as city engineer; city of Brainerd as city prosecutor; Pineandlakes Echo Journal as official newspaper; BlackRidge Bank and Frandsen Bank, official depositories; Schlenner, Wenner & Co., auditor; and Jon Bermeister, financial manager.

Before the meeting started, Heidmann, Ryan and Johnson were sworn in after being elected in November. Heidmann is a first-time mayor. Ryan is new to the council. Johnson started his third four-year term.