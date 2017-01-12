Miss Pequot Lakes contestants sought

The pageant is open to all female junior and senior high school students of the Pequot Lakes School District, including Crosslake Community School, online or home-schooled students.

Contestants must be in good standing and meeting their school requirements.

Interested students should submit an application by March 17 to the pageant committee office at Merritt Jewelers or to Lori Westlund in the Pequot Lakes High School office.

Scholarship amounts will be $2,000 for Miss Pequot Lakes, $1,000 for Miss Pequot Lakes Princess and $500 for Miss Congeniality.

Rehearsals will be at 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, April 17-20, in the high school auditorium. The pageant will include the following categories: evening gown, talent, interview, onstage question and congeniality.

Miss Pequot Lakes, the first runner-up and Miss Congeniality will be required to attend community events, including the Cherry Car Show and Pequot Lakes Pet Parade in June; Fourth of July parades in Pequot Lakes and Nisswa and Bean Hole Days in Pequot Lakes in July; Chokecherry Festival in August; Pequot Lakes fall event in September; Santa's Bobbin into Town the second weekend in December; Breezy Point Ice Fest and Honoring Volunteers of Pequot Lakes event in January; St. Patrick's Day Parade in Crosslake in March; and other pageants in the surrounding areas.

Royalty also will be required to attend at least two business celebrations, like grand openings or open houses. Other last-minute functions may also come up. The committee is working to become involved in the Midwest Queens program, which would require attendance at a full week of Minneapolis Aquatennial activities.

For more information, to volunteer or to donate toward scholarships, contact Kimberly Ziesemer at 218-851-2764 or ziesemers@tds.net.