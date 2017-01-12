What appears clear is that Brock Dale Strommen, 29, fatally shoved Torres outside Captain Crooks bar. Torres died at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks on New Year's Day 2016 from blunt force trauma to the head, a medical examiner testified Wednesday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Strommen was not charged in the incident until March, when a grand jury indicted him on charges of first-degree manslaughter, a felony, and fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Zachary Strommen, Brock's older brother, took the stand Thursday. He testified that his brother told him about a negative interaction inside the bar that night.

"He was saying someone was talking to him at the bar and getting in his face," Zachary Strommen testified.

He said he told his brother to not let the situation bother him.

Zachary Strommen said he stepped outside the bar to have a cigarette with his friend Nicholas Erdmann. He said Brock Strommen and Torres were outside the bar when they exited.

"John (Torres) was yelling at Brock, they were standing toe-to-toe," Zachary Strommen said.

He said his brother was yelling back and that he tried to calm the situation. Zachary Strommen said he went to light his cigarette and then saw Torres on the ground.

"I assume Brock pushed him," he said.

He testified that Torres landed on his back, and said Strommen just stood there. He said he told his brother to leave. He noticed Torres was bleeding.

"We were asking him if he was all right," Zachary Strommen testified. "He didn't say anything, just walked back in."

He said he was surprised by how much blood he saw on the sidewalk, and that Strommen ran away after Torres returned to the bar. Zachary Strommen testified that eight to 10 friends of Torres came out of the bar to confront them, and while he was talking the situation out Strommen returned. He said the group attacked Brock Strommen and that someone pulled a knife on him.

He testified to being angry with Strommen for coming back and for shoving Torres.

"I told him, 'You don't think you deserved that one?' " Zachary Strommen said.

He said he and his brother had been drinking throughout the night, but were not overly intoxicated.

A different perspective

Erdmann took the stand next and offered a different version of fatal confrontation.

He said he was an old friend of the Strommen brothers and had been hanging out with Brock Strommen at the bar.

Erdmann said he, Brock and Zachary Strommen, and Torres' friend Mike Ramirez were outside, all smoking. He said Torres came out at some point. Erdmann said initially there did not appear to be an problem.

"At one point I heard John (Torres) say something then heard Brock yell 'What'd you say to me?' " he testified.

At that point, he said he saw Brock Strommen shove Torres with two hands to the shoulder.

"It was a strong push," he said.

Torres landed on his butt, then hit his head on the sidewalk, Erdmann said. He noticed Torres was bleeding for the ear, and said he asked Torres if he wanted him to call paramedics, but said Torres said no. He said he asked if he should call an ambulance five or six times, concerned about the bleeding from the ear.

He testified that two friends of Torres came out after Torres re-entered the bar and that one of the men punched Brock Strommen in the face.

Erdmann testified that he told Strommen to go home after the incident and that Torres "didn't deserve that push."

Erdmann testified that he had been drinking heavily that day, and had at least 15 drinks between the mid-afternoon and the incident.

The jury listened to audio recordings of two of Brock Strommen's interviews with Sgt. Travis Halverson of the Crookston Police Department.

In the interview, Strommen told Halverson Torres had been egging him on all night at the bar. He said when he left for a cigarette, Torres followed him and that he pushed Torres to put distance between them.

"All I did was push the guy," he said in a phone interview on Dec. 29, 2015, adding that he did not punch Torres or attempt to hurt him seriously.

"I guess I pushed him too hard or he fell wrong," Strommen said in the interview.

In a second interview conducted at the Crookston Police Department on Jan. 11, 2016, Strommen said he was not trying to hide what happened but was fearful that the situation would get him into serious trouble.

He said two of Torres' friends punched him after the incident, and that at one point there were about eight men beating on him.

Trial continues

The trial will resume Friday morning. The state has yet to rest its case against Strommen, and it is unclear whether the defense will call witnesses. If a resolution is not reached Friday the trial will resume Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.