The goal of Let's Move On is to give people a fun and non-threatening place to meet and talk to others who face the same challenges. This is not a therapy group but a place to learn how to move on with your life. There is no cost.

Jessi Dewey, president of Lakes Area Singles, will co-host this group with Sue Sterling.

For more information, email lakesareasinglesgroup@gmail.com, call Jessi at 218-839-5566 or check out LakesAreaSingles.org.