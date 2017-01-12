Group for those who are divorced, widowed to meet Jan. 18 in Brainerd
Let's Move On is a new group for those who are divorced or widowed and are looking for a way to reconnect with the social scene.
Lakes Area Singles, a Brainerd lakes area club since 1996, will host this meeting for single adults over the age of 40 from 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Brainerd Public Library.
The goal of Let's Move On is to give people a fun and non-threatening place to meet and talk to others who face the same challenges. This is not a therapy group but a place to learn how to move on with your life. There is no cost.
Jessi Dewey, president of Lakes Area Singles, will co-host this group with Sue Sterling.
For more information, email lakesareasinglesgroup@gmail.com, call Jessi at 218-839-5566 or check out LakesAreaSingles.org.