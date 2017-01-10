Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza set for Jan. 28

The event is scheduled to start at noon and end at 3 p.m. The fishing area is open to anglers at 8 a.m. and winners are expected to be announced at 3:30 p.m.

What began in 1991 with 5,500 anglers competing for $100,000 in prizes has grown to an event considered the world's largest charitable ice fishing contest and offering a prize list worth over $200,000, according to event coordinators. Boasting 20,000 holes to choose from, hosts expect over 10,000 anglers.

All proceeds from this event go to about 45 area charities. Last year's event raised $152,000 for those charities, with Confidence Learning Center being the primary recipient.

All fish species and sizes are eligible to win. Prizes are awarded to the top 150 weights of fish, as well as other random prizes totalling nearly $40,000.

Within the 250-acres of the contest area participants will find food, drink, porta-potties, vendors and lots of hard-core anglers.

The contest is located about 7 miles north of Brainerd off Highway 371.

The Brainerd Jaycees created the event to rally members and volunteers, provide leadership opportunities and bring economic impact to the Brainerd lakes area.

Purchase tickets at icefishing.org or visit the site to find outlets selling the tickets, or by mail at Brainerd Jaycees P.O. Box 523, Brainerd, MN 56401. Tickets will be mailed until 10 days prior to contest. Tickets bought after that are available at center ice of the contest site.