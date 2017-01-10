Jesus Gabriel Rivera, 34, pleaded guilty in November in Kandiyohi County District Court to gross misdemeanor indecent exposure.

As part of his Jan. 5 sentence, he will have a psychosexual evaluation, must complete treatment at Woodland Centers, and he is barred from possessing pornography or having any contact with anyone under 18, among other conditions.

His plea agreement included no executed jail time. Instead, he was given a stayed sentence of 365 days in jail, with credit for 72 days served.

Court documents say the man exposed his genitals to a 19-year-old woman who had been sitting at a library table on Oct. 11. He allegedly began talking to the woman, asking her if she had a boyfriend and if he could use her phone. She said she immediately looked away after he exposed himself, and Rivera allegedly sat down in a chair next to her, moving up and down in his seat and bouncing his legs for about five minutes until they both got up to leave.

State criminal records show Rivera has at least three past convictions for interference with privacy, one fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction and a previous indecent exposure conviction from 2006.