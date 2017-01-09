Winter driving safety suggestions

Snow plows operate at a slower speed than normal traffic, so motorists may find themselves following one. Remember to leave at least five car lengths between you and the plow to give them ample room to operate and spread material on the road. In addition, the plow driver's field of vision is restricted behind the truck, and the driver cannot see if you follow too closely.

Stop and consider how much safer the road surface is when you follow behind a truck that has just plowed and treated the road. It may take longer to get to your destination, but your chances of arriving safe are greatly increased.

Be aware that black ice can quickly form, especially on bridges. Black ice forms when the air temperature is warmer than pavement and creates a thin, transparent layer of ice. Avoid applying brakes when on ice, as it may cause your vehicle to skid.

Leave yourself plenty of time. Your trip will just take longer than usual when road conditions are not optimal. Use your headlights so you are easily visible to traffic. Wear your seat belt and do not use your cell phone while you are driving.

Statewide road conditions and closures are available at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's interactive website 511 Traveler Information: www.511mn.org or by dialing 511 on your phone.

For more information on winter driving safety, visit the Minnesota Department Transportation Winter Work Zone Safety site at " target="_blank">www.dot.state.mn.us/workzone.