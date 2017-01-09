Crow Wing County shares rules regarding snow

Depositing snow and ice onto a public roadway can cause a hazard for motorists. Snow and ice deposited into public right of ways can be a danger for snowmobiles and leaves less space for the snow removed from highways. Instead, deposit it behind the shoulder line to help ensure public safety.

To avoid having snow deposited at the end of your driveway during plowing operations, clear an area next to the road before your driveway. The snow carried by the plow will drop in the open area, and not on the end of your plowed driveway.

When marking your driveway use blue or white reflectors placed at least 12 feet from the outside edge of the shoulder. Using red or yellow reflectors can be confused with motor vehicle lights.

Garbage cans left on the shoulder of the can impact snow removal operations. Place garbage cans behind the shoulder so the snow plow has room to properly clear the snow from the roadway and shoulder area.

Stay current with Crow Wing County snow plowing operations by signing up for text and email alerts at www.crowwing.us/list.aspx .

For more information, call the highway department office at 218-824-1110 or log onto www.crowwing.us/index.aspx?nid=171.