Stay informed with Crow Wing County snow plowing operations
Stay up to date with the Crow Wing County Highway Department's snow plowing and other highway maintenance operations by email and/or text alerts. Go to www.crowing.us, then scroll down and click on the green "Stay Informed" box on the homepage to subscribe.
Have you wondered when the highway department snow plows will begin plowing or what type of maintenance is being performed on your county road? Stay informed in five different ways:
• Crow Wing County's website: www.crowwing.us
•Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/crowwingcounty/
• Twitter: @crowwingmn
• Text message alerts: Sign up at www.crowwing.us/list.aspx
•Email: Sign up at
For more information, contact the Crow Wing County Highway Department at 218-824-1110.