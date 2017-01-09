Search
    Stay informed with Crow Wing County snow plowing operations

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:06 p.m.

    Stay up to date with the Crow Wing County Highway Department's snow plowing and other highway maintenance operations by email and/or text alerts. Go to www.crowing.us, then scroll down and click on the green "Stay Informed" box on the homepage to subscribe.

    Have you wondered when the highway department snow plows will begin plowing or what type of maintenance is being performed on your county road? Stay informed in five different ways:

    • Crow Wing County's website:

    •" target="_blank">www.crowwing.us

    Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/crowwingcounty/

    • Twitter: @crowwingmn

    • Text message alerts: Sign up at

    •" target="_blank">www.crowwing.us/list.aspx

    Email: Sign up at

    For" target="_blank">www.crowwing.us/list.aspx

    For

     more information, contact the Crow Wing County Highway Department at 218-824-1110.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrow Wing County Highway DepartmentCrow Wing CountyHighway Departmentsnow plowing
