Fire destroys garage and its contents in Crosslake

Crosslake Fire Assistant Chief Neil Luzar said when firefighters arrived the 30- by 30-foot detached garage was fully engulfed. Luzar said the garage and its contents, including a vehicle, an all-terrain vehicle and other items stored in the garage were a total loss.

Luzar said the homeowners were home at the time, but no one was injured. Luzar said a male subject on scene stated he put a heater next to an ATV to warm it up and then went into the house. A short time later, the garage was on fire. However, Luzar said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Crosslake fire called Pequot Lakes, Mission and Ideal fire departments for mutual aid, but canceled two of the fire departments as they were not needed. There were 14 Crosslake firefighters on scene.

The Crosslake Police Department assisted at the scene. The scene was cleared at 3:15 p.m.