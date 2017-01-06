Pine River: New building official will enforce state laws

Sadusky met with Clerk Wanda Mongan and Deputy Clerk Terri Dabill to discuss past practices, after which he had a clearer picture of the services that have required permits in the past.

"That would be the replacement of water heaters and furnaces, and permits are required for all window replacements," Sadusky said in a phone interview. "With that being said, I may uncover a few other items as I go along the line."

By comparison, Sadusky said painting, carpeting, cabinets and similar non-structural, aesthetic work does not require a permit.

Sadusky explained at the meeting that city ordinances don't determine what requires a permit and what does not; rather, state statutes for building codes determine when a permit is needed.

"These are Minnesota state building codes," Sadusky said later. "These codes are supposed to be used no matter where you build. The only difference in Pine River is you are actually having an inspector check that."

The codes have several purposes, and following them has advantages, Sadusky said.

"Basically, it's to help promote life, health, safety of the housing in Pine River and to make sure that stuff is installed to minimum specifications," Sadusky said. "The benefit of having that is insurance rates are lower and, frankly, housing values go up."

Sadusky said the codes protect consumers from shoddy work.

He pointed out practical reasons that codes include inspection for such items as furnaces and water heaters, especially in neighborhood settings. Codes make for safer homes, neighborhoods and utilities.

"Furnaces, because you have exhaust air and gas components to it, and then the water heaters are connected to city water lines - to help protect that. Then again you have gas supply and exhaust or you have 220-volt electricity," Sadusky said.

In addition, Sadusky said he is working with the city to review the fee schedule for permits. Sadusky is proposing a fixed fee permit for water heaters, furnaces, roofs and siding for residential properties. Doing so would mean lower fees on these jobs, which can be simple, but expensive. Other projects are charged on a fee schedule based on cost of labor and materials.

"In my opinion you don't want to penalize people or charge too much for a permit or maintaining their home," Sadusky said.

Sadusky has been doing building inspections for 10 years and has handled inspections in Breezy Point, the Twin Cities, Brainerd, Crosby, Staples and Little Falls to different degrees. He encourages Pine River residents to contact him not only for building permits, but also for advice, including for projects that do not require permits.

"I don't think anything off the ordinary. I would just encourage people to call me if they ever have any questions," Sadusky said. "They should use me not as a hinderance but a resource. I've renovated almost 300 houses in my career and with that comes a fair amount of knowledge of construction, and I think once they get to know me, I think they will call me a fair amount, even for advice."

Sadusky and his company receive a portion of the fees collected for building permits with the remainder going to the city. The city can use its share of the fee to pay for costs of issuing the permit, but the remainder must go into the city building department, Sadusky said.

The city hired Sadusky after the retirement of former building inspector Jeff Melberg.