Emily: Council discusses office workers

Pam Roden was hired as permanent part-time office assistant at a rate of $14 an hour for up to 26 hours per week. In addition, the council approved 32-hour work weeks for both the city clerk and deputy clerk unless permission is received from the personnel committee for different hours.

The council also canvassed election results.

In other business, the council:

• Reviewed an adjusted budget with an additional $5,000.

• Agreed to allow temporary reefer truck parking for free on some lots of the industrial park.

Draft minutes for a Sept. 26 special meeting include:

• An increase of $15 for the council and mayor attending extra meetings, bringing the total to $40 per meeting.

• A $100 stipend per month for the city librarian.