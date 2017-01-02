The tree is made up of a tough wood that is almost indestructible. It develops a very deep root structure that allows it to remain green through drought years. When it is cut down, often a new tree sprouts on the stump.

In the Bible, it is associated with greatness and significance, a place to dig your roots. I learned this from jigsawpuzzleoflife.blogspot.com's writer, Charissa, under the title "Road Less Traveled ..."

The Pine River-Backus Family Center is the terebinth tree of our area. It is a place of greatness with programing that encourages families to extend and expand their roots. The encounters here work to keep a person focused and give strength when they are at their lowest point in life.

Celebrating our 20th anniversary shows that the family center has developed a deep root system in our communities. When one limb is severed, a new branch sprouts from that cut. The needs change with the seasons by what is currently needed in the community, what people are at risk, how to uplift the families to reach new goals.

As is the terebinth tree, the family center is a place of refuge and reflection with the resources needed to make a difference in people's lives.

Your continuing support is needed to feed and water our tree. Send donations to PO Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474 or drop by 245 Barclay Ave. The coffee pot's on.

Interested in volunteering? Call Karen. Interested in helping trim, fertilize and protect our tree? Become a board member by calling Leslie at 218-587-4292.

Our special thanks go out to all the wonderful people who have donated in 2016.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center who will contribute stories as the family center celebrates its 20th anniversary.