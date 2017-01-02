PR-B Community Education offers classes

• Children's Choir Grades 2-6: 3:15-4 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 3 in the Pine River-Backus Elementary School music room. Fee: $20.

PR-B music teacher Noelle Johnson will instruct the children's choir with a concert date to be determined. The fee will go to the participants' music, which they will keep at the end of the session.

• E-Books Made Easy: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Pine River Public Library. Fee: Free.

This class will help participants discover how to get books and magazines to read on smartphones, tablets or computers. The focus will be on free materials available through the public library.

Attendees should bring an electronic device such as a tablet or smartphone to be used for e-materials. Handouts with links for resources will be discussed and distributed in class. Instructor is Jenny Hill.

• Action Packed Races: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $5.

Race water, pepper boats or toy cars for fun and speed. Instructor is Mary Jo Litke.

• Crazy About Coloring: 3-5:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Pine River-Backus High School Room 255. Fee: $5.

Color on coloring sheets, color your own drawing, or do both. Instructor is Amber Haegele.