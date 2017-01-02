Norris and his wife, Terry, spend their summers in Pequot Lakes and their winters in Dallas. He began his speech therapy with the Parkinson's Voice Project in Richardson, Texas. His success led the couple to donate to the Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation to help bring the program to the Brainerd lakes area and to support a local "LOUD Crowd."

The Norrises' donation also paid for Kari Johnson, an Essentia Health speech and language pathologist, to train at the Parkinson's Voice Project.

"SPEAK OUT!" is a two-part program with 12 individual speech therapy sessions followed by the "LOUD Crowd." Most insurance companies cover the speech therapy, and there is no charge for the weekly meetings.

Essentia Health is the only place to receive "SPEAK OUT!" therapy in the Brainerd lakes area and the only place in Minnesota with a "LOUD Crowd."

To begin therapy, a doctor's referral is needed. There is no charge for the maintenance group, which meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center, 2016 S. Sixth St. in Brainerd. For more information, call 218-828-7375.

To donate to support the program, contact David Jeremiason at the St. Joseph's Foundation at 218-828-7362 or david.jeremiason@essentiahealth.org.