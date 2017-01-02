Cass County: Board sets final levy, budget

The county 2017 budget calls for $59,152,375 in revenues and $58,913,054 in expenditures. There is no contingency fund planned.

The total budget includes revenues from state and federal funding, fees for services and other sources in addition to the property tax levy.

Included in the budget is a $245,000 levy and anticipated $55,000 in other revenue for the unorganized township area, with the same for expenditures. That is only levied in those townships.

Department heads reduced costs and obtained grants, so the final county levy could be reduced from a preliminary $21,556,545 set in September to $21,263,554. This will be a 3.38 percent increase over the 2016 levy.

The final levy includes using $80,000 received this year from the local option transportation sales tax to reduce the property tax levy. Total sales tax revenue will not be known until early 2017 when the state pays receipts to the county.

Board Chair Jeff Peterson voted against the levy, because it appears the county will receive more than the originally expected $1 million a year from the sales tax, so the county would be dedicating less than the planned 22 percent of the sales tax for levy reduction.

Administrator Joshua Stevenson and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane recommended the board use the $80,000, because the sales tax is in its first year of collections and is still an estimate.

They noted the board will be amending the 2017 budget quarterly during the year as actual figures become better known.

The commissioners increased the Longville Ambulance Service District levy that is collected only in that service district area from $461,000 in 2016 to $503,000 for 2017.

They set a 2017 capital equipment budget, primarily comprised of computer equipment and vehicle purchases, at $1,664,870.

They approved three-year wage contracts with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees bargaining units for courthouse employees and for health, human and veterans services employees and with Teamsters General Local Union No. 346 for sheriff's employees who work in dispatch and records divisions.

Stevenson said Cass County "pattern bargains," meaning the county attempts to make its contracts with all unions representing county employees essentially the same.

Cass County has a 10-step pay scale that is used for all county employees and elected officials and is recommended to and has traditionally been used by judges who set pay for court employees who work in the county.

Once employees complete what is usually a six-month probation, they move one step higher on the pay scale July 1 of each year when contracts call for that. The difference between steps on the pay scale is about 3 percent.

Once employees reach the tenth and final step, they become eligible instead for a once a year 1.75 percent of monthly base pay, which is paid to them Dec. 1 for longevity.

Employees who are required to obtain a license to do their job or must complete training or take a test can be subject to having their supervisor extend the probation period beyond six months to give them time to receive accreditation for their job.

Probation also may be extended when an employee completes different tasks seasonally.

The new contracts call for 2.5 percent annual pay raises Jan. 1 in 2017, 2018 and 2019, plus the July 1 step increases.

The board set wage increases for elected and appointed officials and non-union employees on the same terms as the approved union contracts. Each will receive the 2.5 percent per year January raise, plus a July step increase or the December longevity pay.

Because the county determined the county's sheriff was paid lower than neighboring county sheriff's, the board voted Tuesday to move Sheriff Tom Burch one grade higher on the pay scale, increasing from Grade 45 to Grade 46.

All three Cass elected officials already are at Step 10 of their pay grade, so none will receive a pay raise in July.

Their annual wages beginning July 1 will be the following:

County Attorney Christopher Strandlie: $121,035.20.

Sheriff Tom Burch: $107,536.

County Recorder Katie Norby: $75,400.

Cass commissioners approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for themselves effective Jan. 1. The commissioners are the only individuals not paid based on the county's wage scale. They do not receive any secondary increases during the year.

Stevenson advised the board their pay for 2017 would be about 7 percent below neighboring county commissioners. Commissioner salaries for 2017 will be $25,477.40 per year.

Their $75 per day per diems for attending meetings other than the first county board meeting each month is about average, Stevenson reported.

The board approved continuing to pay volunteer appointees to county committees the same $75 per day. Cass pays the Internal Revenue Service mileage rate, which will be 53.5 cents per mile in 2017.

Unions yet to finalize a 2017 wage contract with the county include those representing jailers, licensed peace officers and highway employees.