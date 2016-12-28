"It won't be great ice in the afternoon, but when the sun goes down, that's when the ice starts refreezing and it gets to be good skating," said Mike Hansen, Pine River public works director, noting on warmer days, the best time to skate is late at night or early morning.

Snowy, windy and warm weather delayed the rink's opening, though Hansen and his crew began putting ice out weeks earlier.

There will be some changes this year at the rink. Previously, a skate exchange program allowed families to borrow donated skates from the Heartland Real Estate building in Pine River during rink operating hours. This year, Hansen and his crew are working to build a rack in the rink's warming house to store the skates on site.

"We are going to try to migrate it to the warming house and see how that goes," Hansen said.

The skates were gathered in part thanks to Jody Osterloh, who donated funds and encouraged donation of funds and skates so that children without their own skates could still use the rink. Osterloh had looked into a source of additional equipment that came to fruition this year in the form of a $6,140 grant from the Essentia Health Foundation. With that grant and some additional funds, Hansen has purchased even more gear for would-be skaters.

Hansen intended to buy 60 pairs of skates, 30 helmets and 30 sets of elbow pads and skate trainers from Hockey House, but the business provided a deal, resulting in 98 skates, 37 helmets and 34 sets of pads as well as skate trainers.

Pine River-Backus Community Education will keep the new equipment, rather than housing it at the warming house like the skate exchange.

"It won't be available like the skate share program. ... The skates being bought with this grant are going to be primarily for the community ed program for kids learning to skate," Hansen said. "Troy (Gregory, community education director) was going to try to ramp that program up this year. They will also be used for large gatherings like the Warehouse Family Fun night. It's meant for a large gathering like that so they can call ahead of time, get the skates they need and check them out. Those will be available on a checkout basis; they will be needed to be brought back after a designated amount of time."

Hansen said he hopes the rink and community education will work to get children outdoors during winter.

"Hopefully they will learn a new hobby that is good for their health and good for their family," Hansen said. "It's something they can use from 4 years old to 84 years old."

Because the ice condition changes with weather conditions, Hansen recommended "liking" the Friends of the Pine River Ice Rink on Facebook to stay up to date.