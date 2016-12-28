Crow Wing Energized to offer lifestyle change classes

The year-long program helps participants make real lifestyle changes such as eating healthier, including physical activity in their daily lives, and improving problem-solving and coping skills.

There will be 16 weekly sessions and monthly follow-up sessions to support participants for the remainder of the year. The evidence-based curriculum was developed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is called the National Diabetes Prevention Program.

Participants in this class have experienced an average weight loss of 5 to 7 percent and a decreased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

There are more than 14 classes held in the following areas:

11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9: The Warehouse in Pine River.

4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9: Essentia Health-St Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

5:30-6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9: Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd.

Noon Tuesday, Jan. 10: CTC Office in Brainerd.

1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10: Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10: St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Nisswa.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10: Trailside Center in Pequot Lakes.

9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11: Lord of Life Church in Baxter.

10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11: Union United Church of Christ in Hackensack.

11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11: The Center in Brainerd.

9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12: YMCA in Brainerd.

1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12: The Journey North Community Church in Baxter.

2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12: Clow Stamping in Merrifield.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and not pregnant.

Limited class space is available, so register early. For more information or to register, go to www.CrowWingEnergized.org.

Classes are sponsored by Crow Wing Energized, SHIP, Crow Wing County and Essentia Health.