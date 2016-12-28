Breezy Point Resort to take over Ice Fest

For the first time, the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce has decided not to host Ice Fest, and Breezy Point Resort will take over.

"About three weeks ago, before it got cold, there was some talk of it not going on because of the weather conditions. But with the recent weather conditions, Breezy Point (Resort) has decided to go ahead and host it," said Jenna Crawford, Pequot Lakes Chamber area director. "We support the event wholeheartedly as a tourism event, and we think it's important for Breezy Point businesses, but from a revenue standpoint and because of the change in climate in the last couple years we haven't been able to sustain it for us."

Ice Fest was established in 1995 in honor of the late Etta Steffen, former Breezy Point city clerk who always wanted a wintertime community celebration for families to enjoy in Breezy Point. The event traditionally included snowmobile radar runs and ice auger contests on Breezy Point bay on Pelican Lake, but lack of sufficient ice in recent years prompted cancellation of those events.

Dave Gravdahl, Breezy Point Resort general manager, said activities this year will include ice pond hockey (for adults and kids), free horse-drawn sleigh rides, dogsled rides (for purchase), downhill tubing at Primetime, a kid's ice slide at Breezy Bay and entertainment at Dockside Lounge, along with food and drink specials at Billy's, Commander and JJ's.