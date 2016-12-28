Pequot Lakes School District: School board adopts final levy
In its final meeting of the year on Monday, Dec. 19, the Pequot Lakes School Board adopted its final 2016 payable 2017 tax levy.
The total levy for the upcoming year was set at $5,438,851.99. As in the previous year, the district will levy at a rate of $625 per pupil. However, residents should see a $9 decrease in the school district portion of their taxes on residential properties per $100,000 in market value, according to business manager Jenny Max.
No members of the public attended the board's annual truth in taxation meeting.
In other action, the board officially accepted five donations to the district totalling $1,925.
Board members Mike Erholtz and Valarie Wallin were not in attendance.
The board will have its organization board meeting Monday, Jan. 9.