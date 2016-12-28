The budget of $976,746 shows a 1.6 percent increase from this year.

No members of the public spoke to the council about the levy or budget before the council adopted both. The budget includes a 2.5 percent cost-of-living increase for employees.

The council made no changes to its budget or levy since preliminary approval in September.

City hall building

The council approved a City Hall Building Committee recommendation for a site analysis for Lake Shore City Hall, which is step two of a Widseth Smith Nolting engineering firm design proposal.

Site analysis will put costs to the options for a new city hall available to the council.

The committee met Dec. 13 and considered four options regarding city hall: remodel and add on; sell the building and construct a new building; tear down the existing building and construct a new building; remodel the existing building.

As part of the solution to the radon and asbestos issue at city hall, the council agreed to accept a quote under $20,000 for a new furnace with overhead ductwork to allow for the abandonment of existing ductwork. Quotes are being accepted, and rather than wait until the next council meeting Jan. 23, the council agreed an acceptable quote could be taken.

Last meeting for mayor, council member

Mayor John Poston spoke at his last meeting as mayor after two years. He served a little more than three years before that as a council member.

"This has really been a great experience for me. I love working with all the city staff. I love working with the council members, the folks who come and support our city on a regular basis," Poston said. "I'm going to miss being involved as I have been for about the last six years. But I'm looking forward to being involved and supporting the city however I can at the state level."

Poston will begin serving as a state representative for District 9A in January.

City administrator Teri Hastings gave certificates of appreciation to Poston, as well as to Earl North, a two-year council member who did not seek election but will return to the planning commission.

North also said he has enjoyed being on the council immensely.

"The staff here is wonderful," he said, noting he's glad to continue helping the city as long as he lives in Lake Shore.

Public safety

Police reported 57 incidents from Nov. 29-Dec. 18, including 36 traffic-related incidents and 21 miscellaneous calls.

Traffic incidents included 21 warnings, two citations and one DWI arrest. Miscellaneous calls included four residential/business alarms and a disturbance complaint.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Appointed Arla Johnson from an alternate to a full-time member, North as a full-time member, and Gene Hagen as an alternate to the planning commission. Two current commission members - Kevin Egan and Wayne Anderson - will join the council in January as mayor and council member, respectively.

• Accepted an offer of $7,000 from Cass County for a drainage easement and temporary construction easement for city hall property for the County State Aid Highway 77 reconstruction project, which is scheduled to start in March 2017 from CSAH 78 (Rainbow Road) at Bar Harbor to the southern Lake Shore city limits (Sandy Point Road), approximately four miles.

The project will include roadway reconstruction throughout the entire corridor and construction of a trail through portions of it.

• Learned the city issued two land use permits in November for a total valuation of $405,000. Permits included a dwelling, a residential addition, an accessory structure; a deck/porch/patio and a grading/shoreline alteration/steps. So far this year, the city has issued 71 permits for a total valuation of $2,866,500.