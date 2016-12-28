Pine River: Council discusses future of prosecutions

The Pine River City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 13, approved a 2017 general tax levy of $478,008, which is an 8.22 percent increase over the 2016 levy.

In August, police chief Paul Sand gave the council a reduced police budget. The council understood the cost savings would come from reducing money budgeted for prosecution.

After approving the budget Dec. 13, the council learned that the source of savings had been misunderstood. The police department would save the legal fees by having Cass County prosecute the city's cases in court. In exchange, the county would take two-thirds of fines collected from those cases in lieu of a legal fee per case.

Clerk/Treasurer Wanda Mongan and some council members said they did not realize this agreement would require the resignation of City Attorney Ted Lundrigan from prosecution of the city's cases. Lundrigan currently receives a fee for the cases he prosecutes with the city.

Mongan said she had been under the impression Sand and Lundrigan had discussed the reduction.

"We set our budget back in September based upon Paul's speaking to the county, and I thought everyone was OK with not budgeting for prosecution costs," Mongan said. "Now, if this gets turned around, you will need to find somewhere between $12,000 and $20,000, cutting someone else's budget because we already cut those out of the police budget. If you are going to go with Ted doing prosecutions, you need to find that money for him somewhere in the rest of the budget, and I can tell you we won't be very happy if it comes out of our budgets because of a miscommunication. I thought Paul had talked to Ted months ago."

Mayor Tamara Hansen agreed.

"We had talked about it," Sand said. "At that time we were waiting for what the county did, and up until today, he finally sent me something so we can look at it. I had been asking him for it. The reason he wouldn't send it down was because Ted wouldn't resign, and I asked why he would resign to begin with until we saw something."

Lundrigan said he had not been told the money had already been cut, but he was willing to resign if it serves a financial benefit to the city. Lundrigan said he was unsure if it would continue to be financially beneficial because there are already $15,000 in fines that are uncollected, and there is virtually no way to make people pay their fines.

"I have to resign in order for you to not pay a prosecutor, but you will pay a prosecutor," Lundrigan said. "According to the county attorney in my conversation with him today, they will draw a fee from the fines that are collected, a fraction or a percentage. He's of the opinion that should be sufficient, but in the situation where it is not, then you could expect that he will be in touch ..."

The council became aware of the full implications of this reduction before the Dec. 13 meeting. The budget was approved before Lundrigan's possible resignation was discussed at the meeting, meaning the budget could not be increased to pay for Lundrigan's fees if he does not resign.

Council member Patty Melby asked Sand how he will pay for prosecution if Lundrigan continues to prosecute for the city.

"We have money in there for union dues for attorneys fees, which we have not used, nor do I foresee it being used," Sand said. "Plus, if it comes down to it, if I have to, our part-timer will have to stop and that's where we'll come up with our extra."

Though Lundrigan is willing to resign if it benefits the city, he did say that he is concerned that small towns are losing autonomy. As example, he said he is the only city prosecutor in Cass County. In addition, electronic charging has given larger courts more oversight into charges in smaller municipalities; and many smaller cities, Backus and Hackensack included, contract with the county sheriff for police coverage.

Lundrigan has been with the city for 42 years. His father was city attorney before him. Lundrigan said County Attorney Chris Strandle is not interested in prosecuting for the city without Lundrigan's resignation as prosecutor. If Lundrigan resigns from prosecution, he can still continue as city attorney, but will not prosecute cases in court.

The council did not ask Lundrigan to resign, but instead decided to make no decision until a financial comparison can be made and all details can be researched.

"I guess in my opinion, since we just received this tonight before the council meeting," Hansen said, "I would like to take time to read it over and do a little of my own research before I make any type of decision. I don't know how anyone else feels."

Hansen also said she would like to see an agreement drawn up specific to the city of Pine River for the council and Lundrigan to review before a decision is made.

In other business Dec. 13, the council:

• Approved renewals of business licenses for Iron Hills pawn shop, Holiday gas station and the Community Bowl (pending a lack of sale before the new year). The council also approved a new liquor license for the Community Bowl if it sells before the new year.

• Agreed to appoint deputy clerk Terri Dabill as the city clerk/treasurer following Mongan's retirement in the spring.

• Approved advertisement for the deputy clerk position with the city.

• Appointed Debby Norman as chair of the housing authority as replacement for Francis Anderson, who is retiring. The council also approved a new board member.

• Approved the new building inspector, Scott Sadusky.

• Approved the new city fire chief, John Richards.

• Set a vacation hearing Feb. 14 during the regular meeting for an alley on Jefferson Avenue. The hearing would decide whether or not to grant ownership of the alley to the adjacent properties.

• Accepted resignation of Gary Siltman from the sewer district.