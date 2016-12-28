Winter Rendezvous set Jan. 21 at Deep Portage

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the day will wrap up with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

This one-day event teaches the cultural heritage of Minnesota by featuring activities based on traditions from lumberjacks, voyageurs and Native Americans. Events include the tomahawk toss, "snowsnakes," spear throwing using atlatls, the cross-cut saw, trap shooting, northwoods curling and many more. Families are invited to join in a friendly community competition while learning about the rich cultural history of the area.

Participation fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12, seniors and Deep Portage members. Lunch is an additional $5 for adults and $3 for children, seniors and members. Or bring a bag lunch.

For reservations or more information, call Deep Portage at 218-682-2325 or 1-888-280-9908, or email portage@uslink.net. Visit www.deep-portage.org or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DeepPortage.