He is well-known in his hometown of Nisswa and enjoys giving his time to help those around him. Leek's current volunteer project is working alongside his mother, Sally, to donate goods and services to the Christmas for Kids program, which provides local children with gifts their families otherwise would not be able to afford.

The program holds a special place in the Leeks' hearts, as it helped Sally give her now-grown children joyous Christmases many years ago. Her husband's layoff from work was the first time Sally reached out to Christmas for Kids.

"We went there first so David and his brother could have Christmas stuff," she said. "We went again when my husband got cancer ... He missed a lot of work because he had cancer surgery, shoulder surgery and hernia surgery."

The family's history with the organization isn't the only reason the Leeks donate to Christmas for Kids. Throughout David's many years of doing the Polar Plunge as a fundraiser for the Special Olympics, many community members donated to his cause.

"We kind of wanted to help give back to the community because people always gave him money for doing the Polar Plunge," Sally Leek said. "And he always raised the most money every year."

With David now retired from the Special Olympics - after a trip to the first-ever national competition in Ames, Iowa, in 2006 - the Leeks are returning the support they received from the community for many years.

"On his (David's) 30th birthday in 2015, we decided that we wanted to help the Christmas for Kids program, so we gave David a surprise 30th birthday party at the Pickle Factory in Nisswa," Leek said. "We told people not to bring presents for David, to bring unwrapped presents for Christmas for Kids, and you wouldn't believe all the presents we got."

Along with the numerous gifts, the Leeks also received about $300 in donations, which they used to buy even more presents for the program.

This year Sally and David's contribution is handmade hats - 50 of them.

"David's been putting his money in a jar to help buy hats for Christmas for Kids," Leek said. "The Nisswa (American Legion) Auxiliary makes these really cute hats, so we ordered 50 of them."

That means Christmas for Kids isn't the only organization benefitting from the Leeks' generosity.

"It helps the Nisswa Auxiliary because I paid $5 for each hat," Leek said. "So they use the money to give back to help somebody."

The duo also helps wrap the Christmas for Kids presents and clean up the Nisswa Community Center after everything has been delivered Christmas Eve day. And because of Sally and David's donations, the organization's volunteers make a special stop while delivering gifts each year.

"David still believes in Santa Claus, and they (Christmas for Kids volunteers) just love David," Leek said. "We don't ask them to come. They come anyway and bring David a present."

But the kindness of the Christmas for Kids volunteers isn't the only reason the Leeks like to help.

"We don't want David to think that everything is just free," Leek said. So many people give to (him). And we just want to teach David he needs to help and give back."

David's service to his community also extends to the Good Samaritan Society in Pine River, for which he sells candy bars to raise money. With hundreds sold last year, he's aiming to make an even bigger impact this year and sell 1,000.

As for the future, Sally and David plan to donate their time for as long as possible.

"We're going to do it every year and help out and volunteer," Sally said.

"Forever and ever," David added.