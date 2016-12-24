Pequot Lakes Most Wanted: Police seek help locating Delong

Delong failed to appear for a court hearing for allegedly sexually assaulting a 78-year-old woman, according to the police department. He has been charged with six counts of felony criminal sexual conduct.

The police department said it is seeking help from the public to aid in Delong's apprehension and to help prevent the possible victimization of any other vulnerable adults or other people.

Call 218-568-8111 or email plpd@pequotlakes-mn.gov with information.