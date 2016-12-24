All wars are different and provide unique experiences and often difficulties for the veterans who served in them. The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs launched the WHV program to help improve the care veterans receive from hospice and palliative care providers.

"I know the importance of Heartland's initiative to better serve these United States veterans," Dr. John Hamerly said. "I am a veteran myself, and I believe we not only care for the mind, body and spirit of our veterans, but that Heartland is a hospice provider trained to care specifically for veterans."

WHV provides four levels of recognition to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to improving care for veterans. To reach level three, Heartland had to build organizational capacity, provide quality care for veterans and their families, and enhance the veteran to veteran volunteer program. WHV also provides resources to assist hospices in achieving the next status level.

To learn more about the We Honor Veterans initiative and the steps agencies have taken to receive this acknowledgment, or to see where other Heartland agencies are at in the process of achieving this honor, visit www.wehonorveterans.org.