The Operation Sandwich initiative, through the support of the community, packs and distributes bags of nutritious food to students identified by school counselors as "in need." While school isn't in session over the holiday break and food isn't readily available, these packs become critical to these children and their families.

Lori Cronquist, Pequot Lakes collaborative family service worker, believes 40 to 50 packs will be delivered to Pequot Lakes area families between the elementary, middle and high school levels.

"We assess who has the highest needs, looking at families that may not necessarily get help from the county with food support but are kind of on that edge ... Ones that might still be struggling," she said.

Cronquist recalls a family greatly in need of the program's support - a single parent with "quite a few" children who doesn't receive much help from the county. Once Christmas Pack boxes are delivered to the school, Cronquist is one of several people who deliver them to homes in need.

"It is wonderful bringing baskets to these families," Cronquist said. "You can just see the weight lifted off their shoulders. It is just another stress for them over the holidays so it is nice to give them that relief. It's actually my favorite part of my job."

"Our goal this year is to provide 275 Christmas Packs to the Brainerd, Crosby and Pequot Lakes school districts for distribution," said Jennifer Smith, executive director of the local United Way organization.

Smith said this labor of love is now in its fourth year and has found the need to increase with each new year. When the Christmas Pack initiative kicked off in 2013, 75 packs were distributed to local school children. In 2014, that number grew to 110.

As word of the opportunity spread, so did the requests. In 2015, 275 packs were assembled and distributed. However, Smith said the need is so great that even more could be dispersed if made available.

"Obviously we'd love to meet the needs of every single student and family in our area. We simply have to set a goal and hope we surpass it through the generosity of others," she said.

Cub Foods is an example of one community partner who has stepped up to the plate to assist. Chris Quisberg and his stores have offered to donate $1,000 worth of food to be packed and distributed, as well as delivery of the goods to a packing location.

Crow Wing Energized has donated reusable shopping bags for the food to be packed and easily handled by the students to take home during Christmas break. Organizations including CTC, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Frandsen Bank and Trust and Grand View Lodge have already pledged to send volunteers to assist in delivering assembled packs to school counselors in the Brainerd, Crosby and Pequot Lakes school districts.

"It has been so heartwarming to see this project grow over the past few years and to witness so many individuals embracing it and making it happen," Smith said. "I am so grateful for that."

Additional help is still needed to meet the goal of purchasing enough food and supplies for 275 packs, Smith said. Interested individuals are able to sponsor packs of food for $15 each. Each bundle will include non-perishable items, as well as a loaf of bread for sandwiches.

Smith said she is also in need of volunteers interested in unloading and organizing supplies, as well as those who'd like to assemble the packs. These efforts will be done at First Lutheran Church in Brainerd where staff has offered the use of that facility.

"I am really thankful this is available to us," Cronquist said. "It is an awesome feeling to know we can help these families."

Dan Determan, Echo Journal staff writer, contributed to this story.