Thank you to all the people who support the library financially. Because of your help, we will be getting six new computers, which will be available by the end of January. We are thrilled and truly appreciate those who donate to make the library a better place for everyone.

As always, thanks to all of our regular volunteers. You're the glue that holds us together!

Notes about this and that

• Our display table is filled with books about winter! Things to do - indoor or out - in the cold. Winter gives us a great chance to do things we don't have the time for any other season of the year. To me, that is its greatest asset. I think I will organize my mess of photographs and maybe finish up some of the projects I started last winter! What will you do?

• Our table of free books is back in operation in the Cozy Corner Book Shop. Come check it out. There are always some nice surprises.

• The library will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays instead of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will be closed Saturdays, Dec. 24 and 31.

Dates to note

• Thursday, Jan. 5, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday book club meeting at the library. In January, the club members will be discussing "Sherlock Holmes," and you may choose to read any books written by Arthur Conan Doyle.

The book club is open to anyone interested. There's no need to call ahead.