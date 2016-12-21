Head-on crash north of Pine River results in injuries
At least five people were involved in a head-on crash Wednesday night north of Pine River, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
According to a preliminary crash report, a 1993 Ford van collided with a 2005 Land Rover at 6:36 p.m. north of Pine River at milepost 62 on Highway 371.
At least one individual was airlifted from the scene and another was transported by ambulance, according to police scanner traffic. The state patrol listed five people involved in the crash but no further information was available Wednesday night. The road condition was wet at the time of the crash.
The Cass County Sheriff's office assisted at the scene.