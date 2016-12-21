Celebrate Recovery meets in Pine River

Are you struggling with a hurt, habit or hang-up? Do you feel like you are traveling through an endless tunnel with no light at the end? Has depression and loneliness overwhelmed you throughout the day?

If you are sincere about bringing peace back into your life, there is a way out. You can gain power to overcome a hurt, habit or hang-up through God's written word. The fellowship of others who have been where you are at will encourage you and bring home back into your life as you work through your struggles.

For more information, call Riverview Church at 218-587-2703 or Steve at 218-330-1158.