“It’s great news for airshow enthusiasts — they’ll get to see two of the best aerial demonstrations for the price of one admission," Ryan Kern, president of the airshow, said in a news release. "It also speaks to what we’ve accomplished in Duluth. Our airshow has become known as one of the best in the country and the top performers want to be a part of our show."

Having two major demonstration teams perform at the same airshow will be a first for Duluth — and possibly for any airshow in Minnesota, organizers said.

The Snowbirds last performed at the Duluth Airshow in 2012, and the Blue Angels last performed in Duluth in 2014.

Additional performers for the 2017 Duluth Airshow will be announced soon, organizers said. Tickets and more information about the airshow are available at duluthairshow.com.