Faith in Action seeks volunteer drivers

But at times, finding a driver can be difficult. In this season of giving, consider giving your time by becoming a volunteer with Faith in Action of Cass County and providing rides to someone in your community.

Faith in Action volunteers can choose to drive once or twice a month or weekly as their time allows.

"Without your help, I would not be able to live in this community. Each person that has helped me is terrific," participant Jeanette said.

Fred from Pine River said, "Thanks for sending the driver to help me get groceries. I didn't know how I would get it done. You are lifesavers."

If you like spending time with people and can transport them to their appointments, shopping and errands, Faith in Action is the place for you to volunteer. Volunteers receive liability insurance coverage, coordination, recognition, mileage reimbursement and the satisfaction of knowing they are making a difference. And application with background check and orientation session are required.

For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call 218-209-9608 or email cassfia@uslink.net.