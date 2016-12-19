Jenkins: Hidde resigns from city council
Jenkins City Council member Tim Hidde submitted his resignation at the Monday, Dec. 12, council meeting.
The council approved the resignation and declared a vacancy for the open position. Interested parties may apply by contacting city hall.
In other business, the council:
• Agreed to enter a student intern agreement with the National Joint Powers Alliance.
• Approved an animal control contract with Animal Control Enforcement Services of Brainerd. The contract is also with the city of Pequot Lakes.
• Approved a 2017 seal coat contract with Crow Wing County.