    Jenkins: Hidde resigns from city council

    By Travis Grimler Today at 10:45 p.m.

    Jenkins City Council member Tim Hidde submitted his resignation at the Monday, Dec. 12, council meeting.

    The council approved the resignation and declared a vacancy for the open position. Interested parties may apply by contacting city hall.

    In other business, the council:

    • Agreed to enter a student intern agreement with the National Joint Powers Alliance.

    • Approved an animal control contract with Animal Control Enforcement Services of Brainerd. The contract is also with the city of Pequot Lakes.

    • Approved a 2017 seal coat contract with Crow Wing County.

