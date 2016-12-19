Mysterious bridge: Origin of wooden structure debated

His findings on different parts of his property have included building foundations; a large, stone-lined pit; antique broad axes from F&L Kahn & Brothers of Hamilton, Ohio; part of a concrete foundation in the river; a corduroy road; and what appears to be a boat tie-off area in the creek.

The most debated of Zaczkowski's finds is likely the wooden structure in his section of the Ada Creek. Zaczkowski believes it to be part of a bridge, possibly along a former Native American travel route and later a stagecoach road.

"I had no idea what I had then," Zaczkowski said. "I was looking for firewood. I was going to pull those two poles out and let them dry out and then cut them up for firewood. Then, when I saw the pegs, I assumed it was something more important. Actually, I think it was 2006 when I found the pegs and went back out there again."

Some local historians, however, think it was primarily a logging dam with a bridge on top of it.

"The main purpose of the entire structure is that it is a logging dam," said Doug Birk, Minnesota HIstorical Society archeologist and current Heritage Group North Chair. "It probably had a passage or bridge across the top that you could drive a horse and wagon across. They were flat on top. The main purpose, the function of it, was as a logging dam."

Birk said research three years ago into logging dams revealed structural signs of old logging dams that included "borrow" pits used to build up embankments for the dam structure to close. He said Zaczkowski's structure has nearby borrow pits that are consistent with this design. More than the appearance, however, Birk said the locations of other dams suggest this was part of a series.

"There's actually a logging dam above and one below the one on Mark's place," Birk said. "It's one of a series. That's what really gives it away, not just what it looks like or how it was built, but that it is one of several."

Zaczkowski disagrees with this assessment. He said the borrow pits would likely have been dug for his stage road as well. Through contact with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and other groups, Zaczkowski has acquired one historical map with an Indian trail and one with a stage trail, both possibly crossing his property. One of these maps is a survey from 1910.

Carbon dating has resulted in important information pertaining to the bridge. Zaczkowski sent a peg from the structure to a company for carbon testing, the dates for which coincide with information from local historical accounts of bridge building along existing thoroughfares, some of them former native trade routes and cart trails.

"It (carbon dating) dates from supposedly 1820, give or take 40 years," Zaczkowski said. "If you take 40 years and add it onto 1820, it comes to 1860. According to the Nisswa history book, the Corps of Engineers got $5,000 in 1855 - in another place I read they said they got $15,000 - to build a road from that area. I'd imagine from the Round Lake area, but originally it came all the way from Fort Ripley and then it would come up and stop somewhere near Nisswa and then they built the road later known as Old Highway 371. ..."

Zaczkowski said that if his bridge were built during that time, it would predate the local logging boom by approximately 15 years.

Though water flow has uncovered the structure more since 2006, historic maps have shown the proximity of at least two travel routes through the property, and carbon testing has provided an estimate for the age of the structure, there are as many questions as ever.

Zaczkowski believes it may be part of the Leech Lake Trail shown on the historic maps of Minnesota cartographer David Rumsey. The map Zaczkowski refers to does show a road that could be somewhere in the vicinity of Zaczkowski's property, but it is imprecise.

To make matters more difficult, Zaczkowski's structure is uncommonly well preserved. Though there were many logging dams along the Pine River, Birk said almost none of them still have visible wooden structures from which to draw comparisons.

"I'm not sure there are any dams left that have any structure to them," Birk said. "Basically what you get today is a borrow pit and an embankment. There isn't really much left."

Using the two historic maps, satellite images and plat maps, it is possible to get a broader perspective on the history on Zaczkowski's property. Using plat lines, bodies of water and landmarks, it is possible to see where Zaczkowski's property lies on the two antique maps and the up-to-date maps and images. Zaczkowski said his goal is simply to leave more documentation of the bridge and those items on his property that had already been forgotten once before.

"I like to look at stuff like this and then I got to studying it," Zaczkowski said. "Then I got more into it and what I'd like to have now is some record of it someplace, where 100 years from now someone can look at it."

Zaczkowski is still looking for other maps and historical resources that could shed light on the history of his bridge or the other findings on his property.