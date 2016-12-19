Police Blotter - Dec. 15, 2016

DWI: Report on Dec. 5 at 12:12 a.m. of a driver arrested for gross misdemeanor DWI on Serenity Lane in Nisswa.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on Dec. 11 at 8:09 a.m. of a burglary on Pequot Boulevard.

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 6 at 2:47 p.m. of a property damage crash on South Sluetter Road.

Report on Dec. 7 at 1:55 a.m. of a property damage crash on Front Street.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Dec. 9 at 8:32 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 4 and Thrane Drive.

THEFT: Report on Dec. 6 at 3:21 p.m. of a theft of $966.38 in services from a non-paying guest at Breezy Point Resort.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on Dec. 8 at 11:24 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 13 and Sunset Valley Road in Nisswa.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Dec. 10 at 12:56 p.m. of a property damage crash on Red Pine Drive in Hackensack.

DUI: Report on Dec. 4 at 3:23 p.m. of a DUI on Hazel Street in Backus.