    Snowplow involved in two vehicle crash east of Motley

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:11 p.m.

    MOTLEY - A snowplow was involved in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 6 Saturday morning.

    Officials say the crash happened near Highway 210 east of Motley, 57-year-old Jeffrey Krall of Pillager was driving a 2013 International Snowplow.

    Krall was making a left turn into a driveway when his vehicle was truck by a Chrysler Town & Country van.

    42-year-old Daryl Wellnitz of Staples was driving the van involved in the crash.

    Wellnitz suffered non-life threatening injuries, Krall was not injured in the crash.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
