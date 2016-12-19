Breezy Point Women's Club thanks 2016 officers
The Breezy Point Area Women's Club (BPAWC) thanks the outgoing 2016 officers for their service and dedication to the club.
In 2016, the BPAWC provided scholarships to non-traditional female students attending Central Lakes College. It also collected food, money and other items for the Lakes Area Food Shelf.
The BPAWC helps maintain gardens on the Breezy Point City Hall grounds and cemetery. It also organizes and maintains donated books at the Breezy Point City Hall Library.
The club currently has more than 70 members. Monthly meetings are informative and entertaining. Besides working on projects, the group enjoys laughter and fellowship as the women grow in relationships with each other.