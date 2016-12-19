Breezy Point Women's Club hosts annual Christmas party

The annual Christmas party was recently held at Antlers. The BPAWC silent auction committee organized an auction to raise funds to support and continue the club's projects. The event also produced many donations for the Lakes Area Food Shelf.

There will be no BPAWC luncheon or board meeting in January.

There will be a "Lunch Get-Together" at the Hungry Loon Cafe in February. For more information or to register, call Kay at 218-562-4991.