TEDxGullLake early bird tickets available

Early bird tickets are $65 (regular price $70) and are available online now through Dec. 24. TEDxGullLake T-shirts can also be purchased. Tickets and T-shirts are available online at TEDxGullLake.com.

TEDxGullLake is licensed by the national TED organization and is patterned after the famous TED Talks, a series of short presentations and performances designed to enlighten and inspire.

Organized by local volunteers, the event is expected to have 16 short talks falling into the themes of: innovation in rural regions; technology and invention; sociology and human behavior; science and research; arts and entertainment; agriculture; and personal stories of resilience, growth and achievement.