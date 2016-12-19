Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    TEDxGullLake early bird tickets available

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:16 a.m.

    Early bird ticket sales for TEDxGullLake are being offered online for the holiday season.

    This all-day event will take place April 22 at Madden's on Gull Lake and will include an encore of the Minnesota Harvest lunch highlighting local growers.

    Early bird tickets are $65 (regular price $70) and are available online now through Dec. 24. TEDxGullLake T-shirts can also be purchased. Tickets and T-shirts are available online at TEDxGullLake.com.

    TEDxGullLake is licensed by the national TED organization and is patterned after the famous TED Talks, a series of short presentations and performances designed to enlighten and inspire.

    Organized by local volunteers, the event is expected to have 16 short talks falling into the themes of: innovation in rural regions; technology and invention; sociology and human behavior; science and research; arts and entertainment; agriculture; and personal stories of resilience, growth and achievement.

    Explore related topics:NewsTEDxGullLakeMadden's on Gull LakeTed
    Advertisement
    randomness