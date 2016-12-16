Mike Rardin, of Bolton & Menk, Inc., presented the council with estimates for the needed improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. Those improvements include upgrades to: flow equalization tank, biosolids wasting valves and control, and filter backwash automation and holding tank, as well as a generator replacement.

Rardin estimated all the improvements to cost about $1.2 million.

The city has also expressed need for a new water supply well and storage tank for the fire department to use. Rardin estimated that cost to be about $382,000.

At the end of Rardin's presentation, council member Dave Schrupp said because this project is so costly, he would like the public works commission to look over the estimates before the council makes a decision. He said getting an estimate from Widseth Smith Nolting engineering firm might also be a good idea.

Public works director Ted Strand said delaying this project is fine, as the wastewater treatment plant is still functioning efficiently and does not need the repairs immediately.

However, Strand said the water supply well for the fire department is an important issue that should be addressed as soon as possible.

Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller echoed that thought. While lake water is available to help fight fires, he said it is hard to access in the winter, which is when the majority of fires occur.

"It is important. Our well here ... is not giving us much water, less water than we had prior to it being fixed," Lohmiller said. "We have mutual aid, but we can't rely on that all the time."

Schrupp said the council may have to rearrange the newly approved budget and postpone some road projects since this issue seems so important.

Ultimately, the council decided not to approve Bolton & Menk's proposal without input from the public works and planning and zoning commissions.

Also at Monday's meeting, council member Brad Nelson presented plaques to Mayor Steve Roe and council member Mark Wessels, who will not return in 2017.

Roe, who has served two council terms and one mayoral term, did not seek re-election. He took time during Monday's meeting to thank the community for its support during his years of service.

"I wish to thank our community for allowing and trusting me to represent them over the last 10 years. I have chosen not to continue because I believe it is time to pass the responsibility on to a younger generation," Roe said.

Wessels has served on the council for four years.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Appointed outgoing council member Wessels to the planning and zoning commission and appointed Sandy Melberg, Don Christner and Jim Talbott to the parks and recreation commission.

• Approved the use of and policy implementation for body-worn cameras for the Crosslake Police Department. Minnesota law dictates that a public hearing be held before officers begin using body-worn cameras. No one spoke at the hearing.

• Decided to employ Birchdale Fire & Security to install a keycard security system at city hall. The cost will be $23,000 plus tax.

• Approved a surplus declared by Lohmiller on behalf of the fire department.

• Approved the contract for library services through the Kitchigami Regional Library System. Parks, recreation and library director Jon Henke said the library will receive an additional $1,000 from Kitchigami in 2017 to purchase materials.

• Approved the creation of a Park Capital Reserve Fund. Henke said the parks department anticipates about $13,980 of unused capital outlay funds at the end of the year.

In November, the Crosslake Police Department responded to 170 incidents, including five crashes, one theft, one fire and one traffic arrest. Police responded to 32 incidents in Mission Township, including four traffic citations.

The Crosslake Fire Department responded to 27 incidents in November, including one chimney fire and one gas leak.