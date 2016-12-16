Crosslake: School board revises budget, hears audit report

Justin explained that, although he and his team have "a keen eye" for fraud, the purpose of the audit is not to look for fraud but simply to assess the school's financial statements. He did, however, advise the board on how to avoid fraud, should it be an issue in the future.

"The biggest way to prevent fraud is to have the board pay attention to what's going on and question things," Justin said. "You really have to stay attuned to what's going on here. That means looking at payroll records, things like that."

Justin ultimately said the school's financial statements "look good from asset, liability standpoint."

In other business Monday, the board:

• Approved a budget revision to more accurately reflect the school's current enrollment.

• Welcomed two guests from the National Audubon Society, who sat in on the meeting and visited classrooms at the school Tuesday. Crosslake Community School Executive Director Todd Lyscio said the school is working to renew its contract with Audubon, and a site visit is a big part of that process.

• Heard that the recent Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser brought in $4,557 for the school. Lyscio thanked the staff on the PTO for all their hard work to make the dinner happen.