• City of Pine River was awarded $6,140 to buy skates and protective equipment for children ages pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The funds will expand the community's skating lessons program by making skates and protective equipment available to youth who either do not have or cannot afford the equipment necessary for them to take part in skating lessons. It will also make equipment available for other skating events such as Family Fun Nights.

"In 2012 the Pine River community came together to build a hockey rink and warming house. It was a heartwarming community effort and St. Joseph's Foundation is pleased to be able to support this work through a grant to purchase skates and equipment to help expose more kids and families to hockey and skating as a healthy lifetime activity," said David Cowell, board member.

• Happy Dancing Turtle Whole Health Pine River-Backus program was awarded $3,000 to help increase the outreach of this program, which provides low-income individuals and families a free Community Support Agriculture produce share and food education.

With this increased access to both healthy food options and education, participants are empowered to make choices that will improve their health and well-being.

• Crosslake Lutheran Church was awarded $10,000 to develop and launch mental health programs in Crosslake that would include awareness and prevention conferences, support groups and counseling services for all people in the greater Crosslake area.

"Pastor Mark has experience with leading a congregation to make significant impact on the community it serves. The Log Church is well suited to reach out to the community to help raise awareness about and increase the supports available to Crosslake area residents experiencing mental health concerns," said Jana Shogren, board member.

The St. Joseph's Foundation board of directors reviews grant applications six times annually. Applications must focus on community needs in the Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Clinics service area, be submitted by nonprofits or governmental agencies, and meet outlined criteria.

To apply for a grant from Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation or for more information and a grant application, visit EssentiaHealth.org/Foundation or call 218-828-7362.

The next deadline for applications for Community Health Initiative Grants is Feb. 1, 2017. Applicants will be notified within 60 days.

A gift to the St. Joseph's Foundation supports local healthcare needs and the lakes area community. For more information, contact David Jeremiason, foundation director, at 218-828-7362 or David.Jeremiason@EssentiaHealth.org.