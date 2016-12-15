Pequot Lakes: Mayor recognized for years of service

After 20 years of government service, Sjoblad is leaving municipal government after his mayoral term ends this year. He attended his last meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6, when he received the plaque.

"On behalf of the council and the town, we appreciate everything you've done for our city," Pederson said.

In other business Dec. 6, the council:

• Heard from a resident asking again that the city consider better maintenance of North Sluetter Road.

• Accepted $250 from the Central Lakes Rotary Club for the Pequot Lakes Thriving Communities Initiative process that the city is part of to plan for its future.

• Adopted the 2017 fee schedule.

• Agreed to amend an ordinance pertaining to manufactured and pre-build housing, as the planning and zoning commission recommended, on a 3-1 vote with council member Jerry Akerson opposed. The amendment creates a more flexible ordinance that allows property owners the ability to provide affordable housing.

• Approved a zoning ordinance amendment.

• Acknowledged the resignation of firefighter Jory Carlson.

• Approved the 2017 animal control enforcement service agreement with Donald Hannahs for $2,871 per year, which is the same price as 2016.

• Agreed to have Community Action of Pequot Lakes, rather than city staff, be in charge of a program to place memorial plaques on city benches.

• Agreed to support a Student Art in the Park project with the Pequot Lakes School Art Department next summer along the Trailside Park walking path between County Road 11 and East Sibley Street.

Though he said it likely won't be a problem, Pederson asked that the city have the right to remove artwork if deemed inappropriate.

• Gave preliminary approval of the Local Water Supply Plan subject to Department of Natural Resources review.

• Adopted an ordinance amending the city code regarding nonessential water usage.

• Approved an amended public works services joint powers agreement with the city of Jenkins.

• Approved the 2017 agreement for professional services and the agreement to support enhanced economic development marketing endeavors with the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. (BLAEDC) for $7,500.

Sjoblad questioned what BLAEDC has done for Pequot Lakes recently. Sheila Haverkamp, of BLAEDC, said the city hasn't seen projects in the past few years because of the economic downturn, but she predicts that will change.

"We need employment in town," Sjoblad said.

• Acknowledged hourly rate changes from Flaherty & Hood, P.A. legal counsel from $120 to $125 per hour for general municipal matters; and from DJV Consulting from $65 to $75 per hour.

Council member Greg Karr was not in attendance.