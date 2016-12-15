Pequot Lakes: Council approves 2.82 percent levy increase

The full impact to property owners includes the general revenue tax levy of $1,581,823 plus the tax abatement levy for Pequot Lakes Supervalu of $15,407, bringing the total levy amount to $1,597,230.

The council also approved the Housing and Redevelopment Authority budget and special levy of $38,250 (the same since 2012), as well as special revenue and enterprise budgets. And the council approved 3 percent wage increases for city employees.

No one spoke at a public hearing at city hall to learn about the proposed 2017 budgets and property tax levies. Mayor Dave Sjoblad praised city staff for work on the budget that allowed the council to pass a preliminary tax levy in September that was close to the final levy adopted Dec. 6.

In the past, the council adopted a higher preliminary levy in September - cautioning the public that the number would be reduced - and then worked to lower numbers before final adoption in December.

The preliminary numbers appear on residents' property tax statements received in November, which the can cause confusion.

Regarding the tax abatement levy for the Pequot Lakes Supervalu project, this will be the sixth of 13 years for that levy. Before the store was built, the city agreed to abate the city's portion of taxes on the increased value of the development back to the developer from 2012-24.

In her presentation, city administrator/clerk Nancy Malecha noted the following reasons city residents may see an increase in property taxes:

• Levy increases for county, city or township, school district, or special taxing district.

• Property market value changes.

• Property classification changes.

• Net tax capacity decreases for county, city or township, school district, or special taxing districts.

Since 2012, she said, the city's net tax capacity has increased by $51,593.

Tax levy fund revenues are projected to total $2,663,460 for 2017, according to the following breakdown: tax levy, 60 percent; assessments/interest, 30.5 percent; charges for services, 5.1 percent; intergovernmental revenue, 2.6 percent; licenses/permits, fines/forfeits, and other taxes, all 0.5 percent; other financing sources, 0.4 percent; fund balance, 0.1 percent.

Tax levy fund expenditures are projected to total $2,590,480 for 2017, according to the following breakdown: roads and streets, 46.8 percent; public safety, 28.5 percent; administration, 10.1 percent; insurance, 4 percent; general building, 3.4 percent; planning and zoning, 3.3 percent; park, 2.4 percent; tax abatement, .6 percent; HRA/economic development, .6 percent; and recycling, .5 percent.

Special and enterprise fund revenues are projected to total $2,874,680 for 2017. Other financing sources account for the largest percentage at 70.3 percent, followed by sewer sales at 10.2 percent, water sales at 9.7 percent, charges for services at 7 percent, assessments/principal/interest at 2.3 percent, and intergovernmental at 0.5 percent.

Special and enterprise fund expenditures are projected to total $2,570,500 for 2017. Capital improvement accounts for the largest percentage at 78 percent, followed by fire at 8.2 percent, water at 8 percent, sewer at 4.8 percent, library at 0.9 percent, business park at .05 percent and cemetery at .03 percent.

Council member Greg Karr was not in attendance.