Christmas For Kids seeks volunteers
Anyone wishing to volunteer time to the Christmas For Kids program has two chances to do so.
Volunteers are needed to wrap presents any time after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Nisswa Community Center. Pizza, soda and coffee will be provided free of charge.
A crew is also needed to help clean up the community center after gifts have been wrapped and delivered on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. Two-hour shifts are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or noon to 2 p.m.