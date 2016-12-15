Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Christmas For Kids seeks volunteers

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:13 p.m.

    Anyone wishing to volunteer time to the Christmas For Kids program has two chances to do so.

    Volunteers are needed to wrap presents any time after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Nisswa Community Center. Pizza, soda and coffee will be provided free of charge.

    A crew is also needed to help clean up the community center after gifts have been wrapped and delivered on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. Two-hour shifts are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or noon to 2 p.m.

    Explore related topics:NewsChristmas for KidsNisswa Community CenterChristmas Evewrappingchristmas
    Advertisement