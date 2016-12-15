This organization strives to recognize community involved youth and contribute to their future dreams and aspirations. The board of directors consists of Cindy Terwilliger, Susan Mathison-Young and Lynn Fairbanks. Each of these volunteers is actively involved in youth development programming in the area and is an avid volunteer at community events.

The first event this organization will sponsor is the 45th annual Miss Nisswa Scholarship Pageant and the Little Miss Nisswa Program, a longstanding tradition in Nisswa. The winner of this pageant and the selected Little Miss go on to represent Nisswa at various local events throughout their year.

Again, as last year, Grand View Lodge of Nisswa will allow this pageant to be held at the resort in the Grand Ballroom on April 3, 2017.

This organization is looking for local high school girls as participants in the pageant. The Little Miss program is for Nisswa Elementary School girls in second grade who would like to have fun and experience what the Little Miss program has to offer. No experience is needed to participate in the pageant or the Little Miss portion.

Local community businesses and individuals have consistently been generous contributors for this event. Again organizers will be looking for donations to make the pageant and the Little Miss program successful for the participants.

Anyone interested in participating or donating should contact the organization by "liking" the Nisswa Youth Scholarship Organization Facebook page and sending a message to the board.