Brent Jones, Nisswa planning and zoning administrator, said the plan includes such topics as transportation, utilities, parks and open space, natural resources, land use and zoning, and tourism. Other topics include housing, intergovernmental cooperation, economic and community development, recreation, food planning, energy, broadband, changes in population and shift in labor force.

Share your Nisswa knowledge

A visioning session open to the public will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Nisswa Community Center.

• Learn what a comprehensive plan is and the project's timeline.

• Participate in roundtable and one-on-one discussion on Nisswa's future.

• Network and collaborate to share your ideas that will help shape the plan.

• Learn about all the ways you can participate in the process.

For more information, visit CityofNisswa.com or call Brent Jones, planning and zoning administrator, at 218-963-4444.

The city last updated its comprehensive plan in 2007. Jones said it's recommended that cities update their comprehensive plans every five to 10 years and look through them annually or biannually.

"But you really want to roll up your sleeves every five to seven years, depending on what's going on in the community," Jones said, noting that in the seven-county metro area, cities are being required to update their comprehensive plans by the end of 2018.

Nisswa is just starting the process. The city council appointed a 13-member steering committee made up of people representing different sectors of the community, including resorts, small businesses and residents. The goal was to ensure the community's interests were represented.

That group will meet every six to eight weeks and had its first introductory meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6. It will meet again from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Its job is to provide insight, promote project awareness, give feedback and make planning recommendations to the planning commission and city council.

A visioning session to get other community members involved will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Nisswa Community Center.

"We're just basically wondering - what do you like about Nisswa? What would you like to see changed?" Jones said.

Community input will form the heart of the plan, the city's website says, and a collective vision for the future and roadmap to guide change in Nisswa's future.

"Nisswa deserves a vision and action plan driven by those most familiar with the issues and opportunities. Your local knowledge is essential to help strengthen local culture, promote the local economy, accommodate investment and ensure a diverse, inclusive community," the website says.

The process will include an online survey, focus groups and another community session in mid-April, with a goal of wrapping up by late summer. There is no deadline, though, and a third community session could be held if needed, Jones said.

This will all lead to identifying goals and the strategic way to reach those goals.

The League of Minnesota Cities said such planning can: preserve important natural resources; identify issues, stay ahead of trends and accommodate change; ensure that growth makes the community better, not just bigger; foster sustainable economic development; protect property rights and values; and enable other public and private agencies to plan their activities in harmony with the municipality's plans.

The city is partnering with the Region Five Development Commission and National Joint Powers Alliance on the comprehensive plan update.

The city is partnering with the Region Five Development Commission and National Joint Powers Alliance on the comprehensive plan update.