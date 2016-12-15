Nisswa: Kraus reflects on 20-plus years of public service

Kraus, 87, will fulfill his final two-year mayoral term this year, and his last city council meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 21.

"I'll miss the activity. I'll miss being involved in the development of the city that I love," Kraus said while reflecting on his years of service as a council member and longtime mayor.

He quoted a plaque in the mayor's office at city hall that the late Hanspeter Borgwarth gave him: "On the 8th day, God created Nisswa."

"I have stated that many times. It's our little part of paradise," Kraus said, noting he'll leave that plaque in the mayor's office.

Kraus moved to the Brainerd lakes area in 1971 and lived in Brainerd, buying a home on Round Lake during his second year in the area.

"And that changed everything. Every weekend was a vacation," he said.

In 1976, he was transferred to Missouri with his company, Beatrice Foods Co. "Looking in the rear view mirror, I said, 'I will be back.'"

True to his word, after work transfers to Iowa and Chicago, Kraus retired and returned to Nisswa in November 1989.

"To me, it was the place to come to. It was unique at that time, and it's still unique at this time," he said. "When I became involved in the city, it was because I really felt I wanted to be part of it."

Kraus' involvement started on the city's planning and zoning commission in 1992-93. Then-mayor Ruth Peltier then asked Kraus and former council member Bob Draving if they'd like to serve on the council.

"I remember we met her out at the Holiday Inn at lunch and she asked if we'd get on the council at that time," Kraus said, noting he agreed because he had become interested in city government, especially after having served on the planning commission.

He was appointed to and served on the council for about a year and a half, then ran for mayor in 1996. He was elected that year and several more years, serving 10 years as the city's mayor. After a two-year break, Kraus couldn't stay away and was elected to the city council in 2008. Though he resigned with a little more than a year left on his council term, he returned to serve as mayor for a final two years, winning re-election in 2014.

During Kraus' first stint as mayor, he said the city had no plan. So one of the first tasks the council tackled was a comprehensive plan. Elected officials, city staff and the community worked together, using a $10,000 grant from the Initiative Foundation to help plan for the city's future. That led to formation of the Nisswa Navigators, a group that brought the community together to create the city's comprehensive plan and set goals to guide the city's growth and development.

"We had a good time working on that. Out of those meetings came the decision that the school should have a library," Kraus said, citing work with the Cote family to fund a library addition to Nisswa Elementary School. "We ended up with a good comp plan. We met at the community center, and to have 30 to 40 people at a meeting was not unusual."

In addition to adopting the comprehensive plan and hosting a Minnesota Design Team visit, Kraus listed building a new city hall and establishing a city police department as accomplishments during his tenure as mayor.

Regarding funding for a new city hall, he said: "I was talking to (the late) Ted (Schaefer) Jr. and he said, 'You have municipal liquor. Why don't you open a full off-sale liquor store?'"

A group toured municipal liquor stores in different cities and obtained financial information. Schaefer built the Spirits of Nisswa liquor store building and leased it to the city.

"At the end of the second year we had hit the goal where we needed to be sales-wise," Kraus said, noting those funds allowed the city to build a new city hall with all departments under one roof.

Regarding the police department, Kraus noted that police chief Craig Taylor was one of the city's first officers.

Kraus, Nisswa Citizen of the Year in 2000, emphasized that any projects and developments that came from his administration as mayor were the result of the cooperation and joint effort of council members, city department heads and employees. He cited former council members Draving, Russ King, Bill Groves and Lenny Hodgson as a good working group.

"We did well identifying what improvements were needed in the city, and we spent wisely," Kraus said. "And we all worked together. I could not emphasize that more.

"It was fun. I'm happy with what I've done," he said of his years of service.

Kraus' decision to step away from public service stemmed from his age and a bout with cancer in the past year. "Those two told me what to do," he said.

He credits the prayer groups at his church (St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Nisswa) and at his wife, Chrisa's, church (Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa) with ridding his cancer.

"I really do believe in my heart God did this for a particular reason," he said. "He certainly had to be the one to dictate getting rid of it."