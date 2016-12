Submitted photo The Ideal Sno-Pros snowmobile club held its annual Christmas party Saturday, Dec. 10, at Billy’s Restaurant in Breezy Point. The group collected $376 in cash and 90 pounds of food for the Crosslake Food Shelf. From left are Justin Norring, vice president; Pat Ebnet, president; M.J. Schneider, secretary; and John Boline, treasurer.