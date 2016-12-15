Melissa Barrick named SWCD Employee of the Year

Barrick has worked for the Crow Wing SWCD since 2008, when she joined the district as its water planner. In 2011, she became the district manager. During her time at the district, Barrick has become a leader in the Crow Wing and Pine River watersheds, excelling in community engagement and collaborative efforts to enhance and restore the area's vital water resources, a news release said.

One of Barrick's most recent accomplishments is securing $1.2 million in Clean Water Funds for the Serpent Lake Targeted Watershed Project. The complex project is a high priority in the local water plan and Barrick brought together numerous city officials, citizens, contractors, lake association members, and other local public and private partners to build support for the work, the release said. Barrick worked to steer the cities of Crosby and Deerwood and Irondale Township to adopt stormwater ordinances for future development and redevelopment based on Minimal Impact Design Standards.

Other accomplishments this year included the construction of a stormwater pond, infiltration basin, and an alum treatment to remove high concentrations of phosphorous from Cranberry Lake. Barrick also garnered grant funding for a project on Big Trout Lake, the only lake in the county that supports lake trout.

"Melissa is a proactive leader who knows how to engage her community in support of the conservation mission," BWSR executive director John Jaschke said in the release. "Her ability to think outside the box and create these partnerships has resulted in a diversified program that meets the needs of Crow Wing County and the surrounding region."

The Outstanding Soil and Water Conservation District Employee of the Year is awarded at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts' convention, held annually in December.